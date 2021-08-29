Paralympics: India lose to Turkey, out of Mixed Team compound archery

Tokyo :

Jyoti and Rakesh, who had reached the last-eight stage after beating Thailand's Mixed Team, went down 151-153 at the Yumenoshima Final Field.

The Indians went behind by three points in the first round itself (34-37) when Jyoti shot a six on the first arrow. They won the second end 39-38, hitting two 10s, one inner 10, and a nine, while Turkey managed 9, 10, 10, 9 and reduced the margin by one point.

The two teams scored identical 39s in the third end and though India shot another 39 in the final four arrows, the Turkish pair too came up with 39 and thus the Indian pair fell short by two points.

Earlier, Jyoti and Rakesh beat Thailand's Praphaporn Homjanthuek and Anon Aungaphinan 147-141 and advanced to the quarterfinals on Sunday.

The Indian pair, which had qualified as the sixth-best with a score of 1370, shot 35 in the first round of four arrows, the same as their Thai opponents. They went behind in the next round as they managed 36 points because of an eight on the first arrow followed by two 9s and a 10. Thailand got 37 with an inner 10 and three 9s as they led 72-71. However, the Indians came back strongly to win the match.

Meanwhile, Jyoti's challenge in the women's individual compound open competitions came to an end with a defeat to Ireland's Kerrie-Lousie Leonard in a 1/16 Elimination round.

Jyoti, who had qualified 15th with a score of 671, lost to Kerrie-Lousie -- who could manage a score of 657 in the ranking round -- 137-141 in the 15-arrow elimination round.

Jyoti started with an eight but followed that up with a 10 and nine as she tallied 27 points in the first end. She got a one-point lead as her Irish opponent ended with 26 after two nines and an eight.

She lost the initiative in the second set of three arrows, a seven after 10 and eight undid her efforts as she earned 25 points while Kerrie-Lousie shot a 29 with two arrows in the inner 10 (X) and one nine to take the lead at 55-52.

Jyoti responded with a perfect 30 in the next three arrows, hitting three 10s, while Kerrie-Louise shot 29 thanks to a 10, an X, and nine.

The 27-year-old Jyoti managed 29 in the penultimate round while her 30-year-old Irish rival shot a perfect 30 to maintain her upper hand. The Indian could manage only 26 in the fifth and final round of three arrows as Kerrie-Louise shot 27 to seal the victory.