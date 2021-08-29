Classic CC wins Thiruvallur Second Division title

Classic CC team members pose for a photograph. The team will play in the First Division next season

Chennai :

Classic CC defeated Thiruthani CC by three wickets in the final to emerge victorious in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2019-20 Second Division.





In the first essay of the summit clash, Classic bowled Thiruthani out for 117 in 28.1 overs. TS Vignesh Kumar (3 for 27) and T Kapil (3 for 36) were the picks of the bowlers for Classic, which was in the ascendancy at the break. Chasing 118 for victory, Classic got the job done with eight balls to spare. L Karthikeyan (4 for 35) waged a lone battle for Thiruthani, but his effort went in vain in the end.





Having qualified for the title decider, both finalists earned a promotion to the First Division. G Naveen Kumar was the top scorer for Classic in the championship with 213 runs. Kapil of Classic ended as the division’s highest wicket-taker with 26 scalps.





Brief scores: Final: Thiruthani CC 117 in 28.1 overs (PT Rama Rao 32, TS Vignesh Kumar 3/27, T Kapil 3/36) lost to Classic CC 120/7 in 28.4 overs (R Vinoth Kumar 37, T Kapil 26, L Karthikeyan 4/35)