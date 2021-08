Bravo (right) is alongside SKNP owner Mahesh Ramani

Chennai :

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was recently named the captain of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots for the ongoing Caribbean Premier League season.





In the photo, Bravo (right) is alongside SKNP owner Mahesh Ramani.





Once his CPL commitment is over, Bravo will join his Chennai Super Kings teammates in the UAE for the Indian Premier League Phase 2