St Patrick’s clinches Under-14 tourney title

Chennai :

Josh Shane Francis (51) struck a half-century as St Patrick’s beat Cricket Drome by five runs in the final to clinch the V7 Groupz Under-14 tournament title.





Batting first, St Patrick’s posted 150 for five off its stipulated 30 overs, courtesy of Josh’s fifty. Kumaresan (37 not out) and S Kamesh (27) also made good contributions with the bat for the winning team. In the second passage, St Patrick’s restricted Cricket Drome to 145 for seven to take home the title.





Arjun Senthil (51) and Shawan (38) delivered their best for Cricket Drome, but could not take the team home.





Brief scores: St Patrick’s 150/5 in 30 overs (Josh Shane Francis 51, Kumaresan 37*, S Kamesh 27) beat Cricket Drome 145/7 in 30 overs (Arjun Senthil 51, Shawan 38) Awards: Man of the final: Josh Shane Francis (St Patrick’s); Best batsman of the tournament: Saravanan (Kedar CA); Best bowler of the tournament: P Yatish (St Patrick’s); Man of the series: S Kamesh (St Patrick’s)