Man City thrashes hapless 10-man Arsenal

Manchester :

Manchester City made light work of thrashing a hapless 10-man Arsenal 5-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, a result that means the ‘Gunners’ has lost its opening three league games of a season for the first time since 1954-55.





Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, back at the Etihad Stadium where he worked as an assistant between 2016 and 2019, watched in horror as his team fell apart early on, with Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres giving City a 2-0 lead inside 12 minutes.





The visitor remained the master of its own chaotic downfall as Granit Xhaka inexplicably got himself sent off for a two-footed lunge in the 35th minute. The red card made an already difficult task more challenging for Arteta’s men.





City could then afford to take its foot off the gas but the goals still flowed as Jack Grealish set up Gabriel Jesus for the third just before half-time. Midfielder Rodri added a fourth early in the second half before Torres scored his second to complete a miserable afternoon for Arteta.





Results: Premier League: Manchester City 5 (I Gundogan 7, F Torres 12 & 84, G Jesus 43, Rodri 53) beat Arsenal 0; Norwich City 1 (T Pukki 44 (P)) lost to Leicester City 2 (J Vardy 8, M Albrighton 76); West Ham United 2 (P Fornals 39, M Antonio 68) drew with Crystal Palace 2 (C Gallagher 58 & 70); Brighton & Hove Albion 0 lost to Everton 2 (D Gray 41, D Calvert-Lewin 58 (P)); Serie A: Verona 1 (I Ilic 15) lost to Inter Milan 3 (L Martinez 47, J Correa 83 & 90+4)