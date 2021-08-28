3rd Test: India succumb to innings defeat, series level at 1-1

Leeds :

Robinson, the right-arm pace bowler, got the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara, who couldn't add anything to his overnight 91, skipper Virat Kohli (55), Rishabh Pant (1) and Ishant Sharma (2) on Saturday morning to go with the wicket of Rohit Sharma that he got on Friday. He finished with 5/65.





James Anderson (1/63) removed Ajinkya Rahane (10) while Craig Overton (3/47) took two wickets towards the end.





Ravindra Jadeja scored a quickfire 30 but at the end of the day it only provided entertainment and brought the deficit to below 100.





With the win, England have levelled the series at 1-1 after three Tests. The fourth Test begins on September 2 at The Oval.





Brief scores: India 78 and 278 all out in 99.2 overs (C Pujara 91, R Sharma 61, V Kohli 55, O Robinson 5/65, C Overton 3/47) vs England 432.





England won by innings and 76 runs.





Series level at 1-1 after three Tests.