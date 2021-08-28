India’s singles challenge in qualifiers ends

New York :

World No.156 Prajnesh, who was looking to make his second appearance in the US Open main draw, went down 3-6, 4-6 to Eubanks, ranked 216th, in a 50-minute showdown on Thursday. The two other Indian players in the fray in the men’s singles qualifiers, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan, made opening round exits.





Nagal lost 5-7, 6-4, 3-6 to Argentina’s Juan Pablo Ficovich while Ramkumar went down 6-4, 6-7(1), 4-6 to Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy. Ankita Raina lost her first round match in the women’s singles qualifiers 3-6, 6-2, 4-6 to American Jamie Loeb.