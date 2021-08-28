TNAA felicitates state athletes

TN athletes, who represented India at Olympics and World U-20 Championships, are all smiles

Chennai :

All athletes except two-time Olympian Arokia Rajiv – who had a commitment with the Indian Army – were present at the event, which was hosted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.





Those who donned the India colours at the Tokyo Olympics – Arokia, Naganathan Pandi, Subha Venkatesan, Revathi Veeramani and Dhanalakshmi Sekar – were given a cash award of Rs 1 lakh each.





Arokia was a member of both the men’s 4x400m relay and the mixed 4x400m relay teams, with Naganathan finding a place in the men’s 4x400m relay squad. Subha, Revathi and Dhanalakshmi were a part of the mixed 4x400m relay team. The 18-year-old Barath Sridhar, who clinched a bronze medal in the mixed 4x400m relay competition at the U-20 Worlds, took home Rs 1 lakh. S Nagarjunan, a member of the men’s 4x400 relay team, and triple jumper Donald Makimairaj were richer by Rs 50,000 each. Siva V Meyyanathan, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development in the state, graced the occasion and handed over the prizes.





The event was sponsored by CASAGRAND and was co-sponsored by MK Group of Companies, with Besten Pumps and Chennai Silks being the associate sponsors.





Barath to stay on the sidelines for a few months





Barath Sridhar said that he would stay away from action for a few months as he is nursing a left ankle injury.





“The rehabilitation process is likely to take about three months. Once I am fully fit, I will concentrate on the upcoming meets. Anyway, the 2022 calendar is yet to be released. Having won a medal at the U-20 Worlds, I am confident that I can achieve big things,” Barath told the media.





Meanwhile, Subha Venkatesan and Dhanalakshmi Sekar are set to take up government jobs in a few days, likely in the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board.