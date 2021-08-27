Third Test: India hits back

Leeds :

Cheteshwar Pujara struck a crucial unbeaten 91 (180b, 15x4) to help India claw its way back on the third day of the third Test at Headingley on Friday.





Trailing the host by a whopping 354 runs, India finished the day’s play at a healthy 215 for two reducing the deficit to 139 runs. Pujara and in-form opener Rohit Sharma, who made 59 (156b, 7x4, 1x6), added 82 runs for the second wicket to revive India’s fortunes.





Those two batsmen apart, what will have undoubtedly pleased India was how its captain Virat Kohli applied himself in remaining unbeaten on 45 (94b, 6x4) following a string of low scores.





Earlier, Rohit once again showed a lot of patience to bring up his second half-century of the series while Pujara punished the loose balls as India reached 112 for one at tea.





The batting conditions are not difficult even though England pacers bowled good lines, especially Ollie Robinson, who produced the maximum number of unplayable balls.





Earlier, Mohammed Shami (4 for 95 in 28 overs) and Jasprit Bumrah (2 for 59 in 27.2 overs) polished off the tail for the addition of just nine more runs to the overnight score as England finished its first essay at 432.





Rohit, who has shown impeccable defence since the start of the series, put his bat down in the first session save an upper cut off Robinson, which fetched him a six along with a pull in front of the wicket and a clip off Sam Curran towards mid-wicket boundary.





India lost KL Rahul (8 off 54 balls) at the stroke of lunch to Craig Overton but when the visitor came out after lunch, Pujara surprised everyone with his aggressive batting.





BRIEF SCORES: India 78 & 215/2 in 80 overs (R Sharma 59, C Pujara 91*, V Kohli 45*) vs England 432 in 132.2 overs (J Root 121, D Malan 70, H Hameed 68, R Burns 61, M Shami 4/95)