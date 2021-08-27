Neeraj ends 2021 season, aims to come back stronger next year

New Delhi :

The javelin thrower took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.

"The packed schedule of travel and a bout of illness has meant I have not been able to resume training since Tokyo and therefore, along with my team, have decided to cut short (my) 2021 competition season to be able to take some time off, recharge and come back stronger for a packed 2022 calendar which includes the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," wrote Neeraj in a lengthy post.

Neeraj became the country's first track and field athlete to clinch gold at the Olympics. He added the golden sheen to his campaign in Tokyo, bagging India's first Olympic gold since Abhinav Bindra achieved the feat thirteen years ago.

The 23-year-old Chopra has been attending various felicitation functions across the country after winning historic gold in Tokyo.

"Firstly, I want to thank everyone for the love and affection I have received since I came back from Tokyo. I have honestly been overwhelmed by the support from across the country and beyond, and am short of words to express my gratitude to you all," he said.

"I have been encouraged by all the support to Indian athletics over these past few weeks and would urge you all to keep supporting India and Indian athletics in the months and years to come."



