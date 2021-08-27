The Department of Physical Education of the Hindusthan College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, will organise a national-level ‘Online Mini Marathon’ on Sunday.

Representative Image

Coimbatore : The online mini marathon, conducted to mark the National Sports Day, is open for both men and women. While men can participate in the 5km, 8km and 10km events, women can take part in the 2km and 3km competitions. “The participants can record their run in a tracker app between 6 am and 8 am on Sunday, and post their finish via a screenshot by 8:30 am. Entry is free for all and there is no age restriction. E-certificates will be provided to all the participants,” said U Jeeva, assistant physical director of the institution. The runners should register in advance for participating in the online mini marathon. Those interested can contact the following mobile number: 9597957619.