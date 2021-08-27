CM’s grandson Inban signs for NEROCA

Young defender Inban Udhayanidhi, son of Chepauk MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin and grandson of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, has signed a contract with Manipur-based NEROCA FC for the upcoming I-League season.
Chennai: The defender had impressed during the Chennai trials, which was conducted by the club recently. Besides Inban, young Tamil Nadu forward Nikhil Sharan has penned a deal with NEROCA for the forthcoming campaign. NEROCA had finished at the bottom of the standings in the previous I-League edition, but escaped relegation as the All India Football Federation decided to freeze it citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
