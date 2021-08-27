Former England captain Dexter dies

London :

“After a recent illness, he passed away peacefully in the Compton Hospice in Wolverhampton at midday on Wednesday, surrounded by his family,” the MCC said. A middle-order batsman and medium pacer, Dexter played 62 Tests between 1958 and 1968, leading the side in 30 of those and scoring 4,502 runs at an average of 47.89 besides taking 66 wickets.





Known for his ability to dominate top-class fast bowling, he slammed nine hundreds, six of which were scores of above 140. Dexter was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame earlier this year.





“Ted was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and one of England’s greatest ever cricketers. He played the game with the same sense of adventure and fun that captures much of the story of his remarkable life,” said the MCC, where he had served as the president. Dexter worked as a journalist and broadcaster post retirement and also served as England’s chairman of selectors.





He was also instrumental in devising the players’ ranking system that was later adopted by the ICC and is currently known as the ICC Player Rankings. In a first-class career that spanned from 1956 to 1968, he scored more than 21,000 runs and bagged 419 wickets.