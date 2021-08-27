Fri, Aug 27, 2021

Velavan, Tanvi clinch titles

Published: Aug 27,202112:32 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Velavan Senthilkumar clinched his second PSA title – his first in three years – after defeating Abhishek Pradhan in straight games in the men’s final of the HCL SRFI Indian tour Chennai leg, at the Indian Squash Academy here on Thursday.

Chennai:
Velavan, the tournament’s fifth seed, hardly broke a sweat in the summit clash, thrashing No.6 seed Abhishek 11-7, 11-8, 11-5 in just 25 minutes. By virtue of the victory, the 23-year-old bagged his first PSA crown since coming up trumps at the Madison Open in the USA in 2018. 

“I am pretty happy as I had a good tournament. It is good to start on a winning note after a break,” Velavan, whose previous outing at a PSA event was in March-April in Chennai, told DT Next. 

“Heading into the tournament, I was pretty nervous. As the competition progressed, I started to feel more confident about my game. I felt good on court in the later stages and that is why I was able to win,” said Velavan. 

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Tanvi Khanna won her maiden PSA title by edging out top seed Sunayna Kuruvilla in a thrilling women’s decider. Second seed Tanvi sealed victory with a 11-5, 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 15-13 scoreline in a final that lasted 44 minutes. 

Results: Final: Men: Velavan Senthilkumar beat Abhishek Pradhan 11-7, 11-8, 11-5; Women: Tanvi Khanna beat Sunayna Kuruvilla 11-5, 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 15-13

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations