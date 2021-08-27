Velavan, Tanvi clinch titles

Chennai :

Velavan, the tournament’s fifth seed, hardly broke a sweat in the summit clash, thrashing No.6 seed Abhishek 11-7, 11-8, 11-5 in just 25 minutes. By virtue of the victory, the 23-year-old bagged his first PSA crown since coming up trumps at the Madison Open in the USA in 2018.





“I am pretty happy as I had a good tournament. It is good to start on a winning note after a break,” Velavan, whose previous outing at a PSA event was in March-April in Chennai, told DT Next.





“Heading into the tournament, I was pretty nervous. As the competition progressed, I started to feel more confident about my game. I felt good on court in the later stages and that is why I was able to win,” said Velavan.





Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Tanvi Khanna won her maiden PSA title by edging out top seed Sunayna Kuruvilla in a thrilling women’s decider. Second seed Tanvi sealed victory with a 11-5, 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 15-13 scoreline in a final that lasted 44 minutes.





Results: Final: Men: Velavan Senthilkumar beat Abhishek Pradhan 11-7, 11-8, 11-5; Women: Tanvi Khanna beat Sunayna Kuruvilla 11-5, 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 15-13