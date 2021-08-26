Asian Youth Boxing: Vanshaj, Preeti, and 4 others enter finals

New Delhi :

According to information received here, Vishal (80kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Simran Verma (52kg), and Sneha Kumari (66kg) were the other Indian boxers to progress into their respective summit clashes.





Giving India a perfect start for the day, Vanshaj put up a splendid show against 'ran's Faridi Abolfazl and secured a dominating 5-0 win in the'men's 64kg semi-final. Vishal further extended the winning momentum in the youth boys' section as he was equally dominant during his victory against Kazakhstan's Dauren Mamyr by unanimous decision.





Meanwhile, Daksh Singh (67kg), Abhimanyu Loura (92kg), and Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg) lost their respective semifinals and ended their campaigns with bronze medals.





In the women's semifinals, Preeti (57kg) and Preeti Dahiya registered contrasting victories in their respective bouts while the other two boxers, Simran and Sneha, were given walkovers' Preeti's aggressive approach throughout the match again't Nepal's Narika Rai saw the referee stopping the contest in the third round and declaring the Indian as the winner.





However, Preeti Dahiya had to work hard during her narrow 3-2 win against Uzbekistan's Uktamova Rukhshona.





On the seventh day of the prestigious continental event, in which both the age groups -- junior and youth -- are being conducted together for the first time, five junior Indian boxers will play their semifinals. Among boys, Ashish (54kg) and Anshul (57kg) will be seen in action while Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), and Nikita Chand (60kg) will fight in the girls' category.