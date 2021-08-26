Eng vs Ind: If Kohli gets going he can be very destructive, says Anderson

London :

Anderson dismissed Kohli in the ongoing first innings of the third Test here at Headingley, Leeds, and this was the seventh time that the England pacer got the better of Kohli in the longest format.





On the final delivery of the 11th over, Kohli went for a checked cover-drive, but he only managed to get a thick outside edge and Buttler held on to a simple catch. "I think so (it was extra special). We have had some great battles over the years. He is a fantastic player and someone you want to keep quiet as a team. Especially, in a five-match series, if he gets going he can be very destructive," said Anderson during the virtual press conference after the end of the day's play.





"I think the way we have bowled to him throughout the series has been very very good. We just got to keep doing that and keep him quiet as often as we can. If he gets going, it could be a long series for us," he added. English bowlers displayed some sensational performance on the opening day of the third Test to bundle out India for a paltry 78 within the first two sessions on Wednesday.





The England pacer admitted of being unaware of whether the hosts have bowled well or the wicket was more tilted in favour of the bowlers. "When you bowl someone out for less than 100 you're never quite sure whether you've bowled well or if the wicket is not as good as you think it might be. To see both sides bat on it and see the way our openers went about their business just felt so calm," said Anderson.





"They were solid in defence, left well and put away the bad ball when they got one. I just thought it was brilliant Test match batting," he added. After bundling out India for 78, openers Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed ensured that England took the honours on the opening day of the ongoing third Test.





At stumps, England's score reads 120/0 and the hosts have extended their lead to 42 runs. For the Three Lions, Burns (52*) and Hameed (60*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.