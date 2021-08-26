Sathiyan wins Czech Open

Indian paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran on Wednesday notched up a 4-0 win over Yevhen Pryshchepa of Ukraine in the summit clash to clinch the men’s singles title at the ITTF Czech International Open.
Chennai: The top-seeded Sathiyan, ranked 39 in the world, beat Yevhen 11-0, 11-6, 11-6, 14-12 in the final. Earlier, Sathiyan had advanced to the decider after his Swedish opponent Truls Moregardh retired hurt midway through a semi-final contest. The Indian had won the first two games 11-4, 11-8 and led the third 8-2 when Moregardh opted against continuing citing an injury. Last week, the 28-year-old had paired up with Manika Batra to win the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender in Budapest.
