DRK CA beats Vellore CA by nine wickets

DRK CA Erode defeated Vellore CA by nine wickets in an Iron Lady Trophy Season 4 league match which was hosted at the STAG Ground here on Monday.
Chennai: Chasing 96 for a win off 20 overs, DRK CA got past the line with three balls to spare. K Vaishnavi (38 not out off 52 balls, 2 fours) and G Shrinithi (38 not out off 52 balls, 1 four) were the top-scorers for the winning team. Earlier, DRK CA restricted Vellore CA to 95 for five off its stipulated overs. K Mynthra (2 for 9) and Dharshini Priya (2 for 12) were the pick of the bowlers for DRK CA, picking up two wickets each in a match-winning cause.
