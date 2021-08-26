Velavan to meet Abhishek in Chennai leg squash men’s final

Chennai :

In a semi-final contest that lasted 37 minutes, Velavan seamlessly got the better of fourth seed Agarwal 11-8, 14-12, 11-5. With the win in the last-four stage, Velavan set up a title clash with sixth seed Abhishek Pradhan, who defeated Rahul Baitha 11-7, 11-3, 11-9 in his semi-final fixture.





In the women’s section, top two seeds Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna passed their respective semi-final test to progress to the decider. While Sunayna brought an end to Akshaya Sri’s dream run with a 11-5, 11-9, 11-1 win in 17 minutes, Tanvi defeated Aparajitha Balamurukan 11-4, 11-5, 11-6 in 18 minutes.





