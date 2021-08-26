Thu, Aug 26, 2021

Velavan to meet Abhishek in Chennai leg squash men’s final

Published: Aug 26,202112:33 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The fifth-seeded Velavan Senthilkumar defeated Abhishek Agarwal in straight games at the Indian Squash Academy (ISA) here on Wednesday to seal a spot in the men’s event final of the HCL SRFI Indian Tour Chennai leg.

Velavan Senthilkumar (left) in action against Abhishek Agarwal
Velavan Senthilkumar (left) in action against Abhishek Agarwal
Chennai:
In a semi-final contest that lasted 37 minutes, Velavan seamlessly got the better of fourth seed Agarwal 11-8, 14-12, 11-5. With the win in the last-four stage, Velavan set up a title clash with sixth seed Abhishek Pradhan, who defeated Rahul Baitha 11-7, 11-3, 11-9 in his semi-final fixture. 

In the women’s section, top two seeds Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna passed their respective semi-final test to progress to the decider. While Sunayna brought an end to Akshaya Sri’s dream run with a 11-5, 11-9, 11-1 win in 17 minutes, Tanvi defeated Aparajitha Balamurukan 11-4, 11-5, 11-6 in 18 minutes. 

RESULTS:Semi-finals: Men: Velavan Senthilkumar beat Abhishek Agarwal 11-8, 14-12, 11-5; Abhishek Pradhan beat Rahul Baitha 11-7, 11-3, 11-9 

Women: Sunayna Kuruvilla beat Akshaya Sri 11-5, 11-9, 11-1; Tanvi Khanna beat Aparajitha Balamurukan 11-4, 11-5, 11-6

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations