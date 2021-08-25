Pak coach Misbah Covid+, to stay back in Windies

Antigua :

"In pre-departure PCR testing, Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive, he remains asymptomatic. Rest of the squad to fly out from Jamaica later today as scheduled. We wish Misbah a speedy recovery," said a statement from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Twitter on Wednesday evening (India time).





"The PCB is constantly in touch with Cricket West Indies who have confirmed that Misbah will be shifted to another hotel for the 10-day quarantine with a medical specialist assigned to look after his health and wellbeing," PCB said in a release.





Pakistan won the four-match T20 International series 1-0 (three of the matches were washed out). They drew the Test series 1-1 after sealing the second Test win on Tuesday by 109 runs.





Pakistan next play New Zealand at home in three ODIs and five T20 Internationals from September 17.