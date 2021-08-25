Soccer-Real Madrid's Valverde signs contract extension to 2027

Madrid :

No financial details were given in Real's statement but media reports said the 23-year-old's new contract contained a 1 billion euro ($1.18 billion) release clause.





Valverde, who was already tied to the club until 2025, joined Real from Penarol in 2016. He is the latest in a line of key Real players to agree extended contracts, with France forward Karim Benzema last week signing a new deal to 2023.