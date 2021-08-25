Stage set for Tokyo Paralympics

Tokyo :

Rio Olympic gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu was supposed to be India’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony but the high jumper went into isolation after coming into close contact with a Covid-19 positive passenger on his trip to Tokyo. However, Mariyappan and the other athletes who went into isolation have returned negative tests. Tek Chand was accompanied by 8 officials as India, which will be represented by its biggest ever contingent of 54 athletes, made it to the Olympics Stadium.





The Paralympics have returned to Tokyo for the first time in 57 years, making the Japanese capital the first ever city to host the Games twice.





The ceremony was set in a ‘Para Airport’ -- a symbol of diversity and inclusion -- and began with a video that depicted the strength of para-athletes. In the video, a gentle breeze turns into a huge gust of wind that reaches the stadium and sweeps through the field of play. The Paralympic flame was lit up after the flag of the Paralympics was hoisted alongside the Japanese national flag.