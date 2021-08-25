HEADINGLEE READY: High-flying India eyes unassailable series lead and a big knock from Kohli

England team at a training session on the eve of the third Test against India.

Leeds :

Back then, India scripted a memorable innings victory against all odds at the same venue to draw the series level at 1-1. This time around, there are concerns over Virat Kohli’s dip in form as his last international hundred came in November 2019 and though he has scored a couple of 40s in the series so far, the expectations have always been sky high from the modern great.





He looked a tad vulnerable around the off-stump in the first two Tests and one can expect him to present a tighter technique when the ball is pitched on the fourth stump at Headingley.





The form of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane had also been a cause of concern for India but that has been put to rest after the experienced duo batted for almost 50 overs on day four of the Lord’s Test and were responsible for taking the game to the final day before the Indian pacers scripted a famous win.





The performance of openers Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul has been the biggest plus for India in the batting department. Both have showed remarkable temperament and technique in testing conditions to give the team a solid start.





Rahul, who was drafted into the team in place of injured Mayank Agarwal, has grown in confidence with each innings and seems to be sure about which balls to play and which ones to leave, which is critical for success in English conditions.





With conditions expected to be cold and favourable for the pacers at Headingley, India is expected to retain the four-prong pace attack, leaving no space for R Ashwin once again.





Shardul Thakur is fully fit but it is unlikely that Kohli will make any changes in the pace attack which won India the game on day five at Lord’s.





England, on the other hand, will be hoping its batting woes will subside with the inclusion of white-ball specialist Dawid Malan.