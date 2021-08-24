Bronze medal in hockey just the beginning, room for improvement

New Delhi :

The youngster was instrumental in the team's bronze medal-winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics. Speaking about the feeling of becoming an Olympic medallist at the age of 21, Prasad said, "It hasn't really sunk in yet. I still can't believe I was part of the Olympic medal-winning team. It's a dream of every athlete, and I am really blessed to be able to live this dream at the age of 21."

This is the second time Prasad has been nominated for the honour after winning the FIH Rising Star of the Year Award in 2019/2020.

"I never imagined this would happen again. It's a surreal feeling to have been nominated for the second time in the same category (FIH Rising Star of the Year Awards). I got to know this late in the night when I saw texts from my friends congratulating me for this. To be honest, it's really overwhelming."

The midfielder added that his seniors had a big role to play in his achievements.

"It's the result of teamwork and the support of senior players. Since my debut, senior players have been the biggest source of my motivation. They have helped me play my natural game without any fear and pressure, and that is the biggest reason behind why I could win the 2019 FIH Rising Star of the Year Award and also stand a chance to win the accolade for the second time," added Prasad.

On the bronze-medal performance in Tokyo, Prasad said that it was just the beginning of the resurgence of Indian hockey.

"However, we also need to realise that this is just the beginning, and there's still a lot of room for improvement. We have raised the bar, and we have to do even better. There will be more challenges ahead, and we need to be fully prepared for whatever comes our way."