Boys played out of their skin, says skipper Kaushik

Chennai :

Jolly Rovers was in deep waters at various stages of its chase while replying to Vijay’s first innings total of 245. But, both Aparajith (89 off 187 balls, 4 fours, 1 six) and Harish (59 not out off 123 balls, 4 fours, 2 sixes) displayed immense grit on the final day of the two-day fixture to help their team retain the Rajah of Palayampatti Shield.





The Kaushik Gandhi-led side eventually got past Vijay’s score in the third session with two wickets left in the bank. Skipper Kaushik aptly summed up the duo’s performance, after leading perennial powerhouse Jolly Rovers to its 21st First Division title.





“We started off poorly with the bat and put ourselves under pressure. We were never in control of the chase. However, Aparajith and the lower-order, especially Harish, batted superbly. I think that Harish took Vijay by surprise with his knock,” Kaushik told DT Next.





Aparajith and No.9 Harish, the chief architects of the successful chase, put on a 50-run alliance for the eighth wicket, which was instrumental in getting the team close to its target. When they joined hands at the crease, Jolly Rovers was faltering at 145 for seven and trailing by 100 runs.





“The plan was to stitch a partnership. We set small targets during our stay in the middle. Once Harish settled in, he started getting runs. At the start of the second day’s play, we were on the back foot by some margin. We managed to win from such a situation – 37 for 4 during the chase – and that feels great,” said Aparajith, who walked in at No.3.





When Aparajith was sent back to the pavilion by Vijay pacer L Vignesh, Jolly Rovers was behind by 50 runs. Keen to clinch the title for his side, Harish – a left-arm spinner by trade but no pushover with the bat – showed his combative nature when it mattered most.





The southpaw shared an unbroken 51-run stand with Kiran Akash (13 not out off 52 balls) for the ninth wicket to pull off a stunning result for Jolly Rovers. “I tried to bat as many overs as possible. I knew that the runs would come along. The pitch was a little bit on the slower side. On a personal note, it was an important knock. I am delighted to have made the most of the opportunity,” said Harish.





“Harish and Kiran showed great attitude and overcame various challenges. They played out of their skin to get our team home,” lauded captain Kaushik.