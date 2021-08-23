La Liga Roundup: Real Madrid, Barcelona held, Atletico win

Chennai :

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro set up compatriot Vinicius for Madrid’s second goal but Levante regained their lead quickly through Robert Pier. It was Vinicius who saved Madrid from jaws of defeat equalizing in the 83rd minute.





Things turned worse for Levante soon after Madrid’s equaliser as their goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez was sent off. By the time of the dismissal, Levante had used all of their substitutions and was forced to play their central defender Ruben Vezo. Ultimately, they kept an injury-stricken Madrid side, without the likes of Toni Kroos and Modric, at bay to gain a hard-earned point against a fancied opponent.





BILBAO HOLD BARCELONA





Earlier on Saturday, Catalan giants FC Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao. After a goalless first half, Inigo Martinez gave Bilbao a 50th-minute lead. The Basque side dominated Barcelona for 70 minutes but their domination turned out to be fruitless at the end as Memphis Depay scored his first-ever goal for Barcelona to salvage a point for the Catalan giants. Eric Garcia was sent off for Barcelona in the final minutes of the game.





ANGEL CORREA NETS WINNER





Leading Atletico Madrid’s attack in the absence of Luis Suarez and Joao Felix in the starting lineup, Angel Correa struck a first-half goal to lead Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at home to Elche. This match was Atletico’s first home game and over 25000 visitors flocked to see their team play at Wanda Metropolitano.





Angel Correa has enjoyed a fine start to his league campaign scoring thrice in 2 games as Atletico Madrid looks to retain their La Liga crown.





Mikel Oyarzabal’s second-half penalty proved enough for Real Sociedad as they bounced back from their opening game loss to Barcelona to defeat Rayo Vallecano 1-0.





In other games, Villarreal and Espanyol played out a goalless draw while Valencia and Granada shared a point apiece in their 1-1 draw.