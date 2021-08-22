NCA now has ‘corporate class’ for new coaches

New Delhi :

Recently, a batch of distinguished former first-class cricketers attended the BCCI’s Level-2 coaching course and also appeared for the theory and practical examination. While the coaching module has been tweaked to make it more appealing for modern coaches, what came as a pleasant surprise was the introduction of a “corporate problem-solving class”, where the incumbents were asked to find methods of trouble shooting.





“The course has been devised by former Mumbai seamer Kshemal (Waingankar), who is an MBA and has a corporate background,” a distinguished first-class cricketer, who attended the course, said. So, what is this corporate class all about? “Well, it was about making us understand the difference between ‘bargaining’ and ‘negotiation’. We were told that we don’t need to solve a problem but it needs to be checked what are the trouble-shooting methods that we deploy (approach).”