Teams share honours on opening day

Chennai :

Opting to bowl, Rovers bowlers performed commendably dismissing Vijay CC for 245 in 82.3 overs. However, Vijay’s bowlers, led by the impressive right-arm medium pacer L Vignesh who picked up all three wickets to fall, fought back by leaving Rovers in a spot of bother at 37 for three at stumps thereby setting up the prospect of an exciting final day’s play.



Earlier, Rovers bowlers justified their captain M Kaushik Gandhi’s decision to bowl first, by taking early wickets until Vijay CC found a saviour in J Kousik who came up with a vital contribution of 88 (171b, 5x4, 1x6) to guide his team to a respectable total of 245. Vijay’s other significant contribution came from the experienced opener, L Suryapprakash who made 40 (70b, 6x4). Kousik was involved in a valuable partnership of 55 runs in 138 balls for the fifth wicket with Daryl S Ferrario, who made 21. For Rovers, off-spinner Jalaj Saxena was the pick of the bowlers taking four wickets for 49. Medium pacer R Sonu Yadav ably supported him finishing with three for 51. Rovers’ hopes of taking the crucial first innings lead rest on its batting mainstay B Aparajith who is unbeaten on 18.





Brief scores: Vijay CC 245 in 82.3 overs (L Suryapprakash 40, J Kousik 88, Jalaj Saxena 4/49, R Sonu Yadav 3/51) vs Jolly Rovers 37/3 in 14.5 overs (L Vignesh 3/16)