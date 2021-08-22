Ganesh, Manikandan star in SSCPL’s win

Chennai :

Batting first, SSCPL posted 141 on the board off its stipulated 30 overs. In the second essay, Ganesh and Manikandan weaved their magic with the ball as SSCPL bowled Delphi TVS out for 109 in 24.5 overs. In a TNCA – Thiruvallur DCA League Championship Third Division game, Stag CC got the better of WABCO Ind RC by four wickets.





Brief scores: TNCA – Thiruvallur DCA League Championship: III Division: WABCO Ind RC 120/9 in 30 overs (M Chandrasekar 39, T Ramaswamy 3/13) lost to Stag CC 121/6 in 19.4 overs (SS Srinath 29)





16th Lucas TVS Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: Group B: SSCPL 141 in 30 overs (E John Soloman 27, V Aiyyappan 26, D Jagadish 3/38, D Sathyaraj 3/34) beat Delphi TVS 109 in 24.5 overs (A Harikrishnan 28, K Arjun 26, N Ganesh 5/24, P Manikandan 5/36)