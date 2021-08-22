Holder Jolly Rovers, Vijay eye title

Chennai :

Both Jolly Rovers and Vijay head into the title contest on the back of dominating displays in the last-four stage. While Kaushik Gandhi-led Jolly Rovers got the better of Young Stars CC in the semi-finals, Vijay Shankar-captained Vijay was too good for Globe Trotters SC.





Holder Jolly Rovers is packed with experienced players in all departments of the game. Skipper Kaushik, who scored a match-defining century against Young Stars in his previous outing, Baba Aparajith and Baba Indrajith are expected to lead the batting charge. The bowling unit comprises Kiran Akash, NS Harish and left-arm spinner DT Chandrasekar, the team’s highest wicket-taker with five scalps in the final-four phase. Jalaj Saxena and Saravana Kumar will have pivotal roles to play with both bat and ball.





Vijay too looks solid on paper, possessing a number of match-winners in its squad. KB Arun Karthick and youngster Pradosh Ranjan Paul, centurions from their last match, as well as opener L Suryapprakash are in fine nick with the bat.





Daryl S Ferrario, captain Vijay Shankar and the big-hitting Shahrukh Khan make up the side’s middle-order. The bowling attack, consisting of pacers M Mohammed, Aswin Crist and L Vignesh as well as left-arm spinner Rahil Shah, would hope to come up with the goods.