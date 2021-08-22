Bengaluru bows out of AFC Cup after draw against Bashundhara

A goal remained elusive for Bengaluru FC despite a late onslaught as it played out a 0-0 draw with Bashundhara Kings of Bangladesh in its second Group D match in the AFC Cup here on Saturday.
Male: Bengaluru thought it had scored the decisive goal in the 74th minute only to see Alan Costa’s header hit the crossbar. With just one point from two matches, the Sunil Chhetri-led team cannot advance to the knock-out stage as only the group winner makes the grade. Bashundhara, on four points, should thank its goalkeeper Anisur Rahman for making a series of saves late in the contest, which helped the Bangladesh Premier League champion earn a potentially crucial draw. In a match where both sides had enough chances to clinch all three points, Rahman and his Bengaluru opposite Gurpreet Singh Sandhu proved unbeatable.
