AICF and Chess Association of India announce merger

Lucknow :

AICF president Sanjay Kapoor said that the warring factions, not only at the national level but also in various states, have now come together under the umbrella of the federation. “I have personally had several rounds of talks with all the stakeholders and have brought everybody on the same platform for the development of chess and the chess players in the country,” Sanjay was quoted as saying in a press release.





“Like other federations, we too are struggling to organise our annual events and championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic and could not afford to let our internal differences derail the sport even more,” he added. AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan said: “Once we formed the new body, one of our first goals was to address the concerns of every member and bring everybody together for the sake of the sport.”