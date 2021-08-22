Liverpool cruises past Burnley to remain top

Leicester :

Diogo Jota put Liverpool in front with his second goal in as many games in the 18th minute, a brilliant header in front of a first full Anfield in 17 months. Burnley, the team which last season ended Liverpool’s 68-match unbeaten home league run, had chances to level, but its final ball was lacking at crucial moments.





Ashley Barnes thought he had levelled early in the second half, only to be denied by the offside flag. Liverpool capitalised on the reprieve in the 69th minute as Sadio Mane drilled home its second goal. The host pressed for a third, urged on by a buoyant crowd, but settled for two and a second clean sheet of the campaign to go top of the standings.





Although Anfield was in fine voice, the visitor made a bright start. Dwight McNeil was just offside when he was denied by the post, before Chris Wood was thwarted by a smart save from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson. But for the second time in as many games, Jota settled Liverpool nerves, scoring his first Anfield goal since November last year.





However, Burnley remained undeterred, with McNeil again going close moments after Liverpool’s opener. Mohamed Salah then thought he had his 99th Premier League career goal, only for the Video Assistant Referee to rule it out for offside.





Liverpool stepped it up another gear in the second half, with the pressure telling as Mane hammered home his first of the season after a flicked pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold.





City hammers Norwich: At the Etihad Stadium, defending champion Manchester City registered its first win of the season by smashing Norwich City 5-0. Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte, Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez got on the scoresheet for City, while Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul put the ball in his own net for the opener.





Results: Premier League: Liverpool 2 (Jota 18, Mane 69) beat Burnley 0; Manchester City 5 (Krul 7 (OG), Grealish 22, Laporte 64, Sterling 71, Mahrez 84) beat Norwich City 0





Ligue 1: Brest 2 (Honorat 42, Mounie 85) lost to Paris Saint Germain 4 (Herrera 23, Mbappe 36, Gueye 73, Di Maria 90)





Bundesliga: Freiburg 2 (Grifo 6, Sallai 53) beat Borussia Dortmund 1 (Keitel 59 (OG))