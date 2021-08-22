IPL Phase 2: Hasaranga joins RCB, Katich steps down as head coach

New Delhi :

Besides picking World No.2 T20I bowler Hasaranga, who replaced Adam Zampa, RCB roped in Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera to occupy the place vacated by Daniel Sams. Big Bash sensation Tim David will come in as replacement for Finn Allen.





The franchise also informed that its head coach Simon Katich has stepped down from his post due to “personal reasons” and said that director of cricket Mike Hesson would now double up as the team’s chief coach too.





Super King Hazlewood available for UAE leg





Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood will be a part of the Chennai Super Kings squad for the upcoming UAE leg. “Hazlewood has confirmed his availability for the second phase of IPL. The BCCI has confirmed that the players who were not available for the first phase can join the respective teams in the second if they are fit and available. Considering Hazlewood’s form, he will be a great addition to our team,” said CSK CEO KS Viswanathan.





Hazlewood, who has been named in the Australia squad for the World T20, has been in excellent form with the ball. The 30-year-old pacer bagged eight wickets in four matches in the recently concluded T20I series against Bangladesh.





Punjab names Australia pacer Ellis as replacement





Punjab Kings has named Australia pacer Nathan Ellis as a replacement player for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021. Punjab will miss the services of Riley Meredith and Kane Richardson during the second phase of the IPL in the UAE.





Ellis recently set the T20 world ablaze as he became the first bowler to pick up a hat-trick on international debut. Ellis bagged figures of three of 34 on debut against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals said on Sunday that New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips has been added to its roster for IPL 2021 Phase 2.





Rajasthan also confirmed that the English duo of wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler and pacer Jofra Archer would not be available for the remainder of the season.