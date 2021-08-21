Chennaiyin FC sign Polish striker Lukasz Gikiewicz

Chennai :

The centre-forward is the fifth foreign signing for CFC.

Lukasz, whose 200-plus club appearances so far have 49 goals and 21 assists to show for, will be eager to make his mark in his debut campaign in India's premier football league.

Lukasz has also played in other Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and Bahrain. He had finished top scorer of the 2017/18 Jordanian Pro League while playing for Al-Faisaly Amman.

Lukasz has featured in two of the world's biggest club tournaments, the Europa League and the Champions League, making a combined 12 appearances. During his spell at Polish outfit Slask Wroclow, he played a crucial role in the club's second league title in 2011/12 and also helped them lift the Polish Super Cup the next year.

After beginning his professional career 13 years ago with Polish club Olimpia Elblag, Lukasz, now 33, has also played in Cyrpus, Bulgaria and Romania.

"I am very happy to join the club. My aim is to immediately help the team in getting a third ISL title. The fans deserve it and so does the club that has won the league two times already," Lukasz told the club media team.

"Lukasz is a team player with good experience and a great personality. I believe he will help the team in many aspects, especially with goals," CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic said.

"We look forward to Lukasz strengthening our attack and providing much-needed goals this season. This is a very positive signing for us," said CFC co-owner Vita Dani.