Nadal ends 2021 season prematurely over foot issue, to miss US Open

New York :

The World No.4 suffered a shock exit in Washington earlier this month, where he kicked off his lead-up to the final Grand Slam of the year, and pulled out of the Cincinnati Masters and the Canadian Open. “I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season,” Nadal tweeted on Friday. The recurring issue flared up at the French Open, where he fell to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. “Honestly, I have been suffering much more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time... to find a solution to this problem or at least improve it in order to continue to have options for the next few years,” added Nadal. “I am with the maximum enthusiasm and predisposition to do whatever it takes to recover the best possible shape and to keep competing for the things that really motivate me. I am convinced that with the recovery of the foot and obviously a very important daily effort... this can be achieved. I will work as hard as I can to make it happen.”