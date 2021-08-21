Sathiyan-Manika pair scripts history

Chennai :

Chennai-based Sathiyan and Manika defeated the Hungarian combination of Nandor Ecseki and Dora Madarasz 3-1 (11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6) in the summit clash to bag the top prize at WTT Contender Budapest. The victory must have tasted sweeter than usual as the Indian duo had combined forces for the first time in three years to fight for honours in Budapest.





“I am extremely happy to have secured a historic win. Manika and I looked forward to having a good run – going deep in the tournament. Winning the title is a massive confidence booster for both of us. It is a big moment for us as well as our coaches in the journey to the Paris Olympics in 2024,” Sathiyan told DT Next after downing the local hopes in the decider.





“We last played together at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in 2018. It was great to reunite with Manika after a long time. We have been complementing each other well. We have been playing a fast-paced game, which has been helpful in putting pressure on our opponents. We hope to make a mark in mixed doubles,” added Sathiyan.





In the final, the Indians got off to a positive start only to be pegged back in the second game. Sathiyan and Manika pulled their socks up and didn’t offer much room to their rivals thereafter, completing the formalities in four games.





Sharing his thoughts on the title clash, Sathiyan said: “We prepared well and expected a close match. We tried to be aggressive. Once we had a 2-1 lead, we put the opposition under a lot of pressure. From there on, we were in cruise mode. I am very happy that we played so well in our first Pro Tour event as a pair.”





En route to the final, the Indians had caused an upset, knocking out the World No.7 combination of Lubomir Pistej and Barbora Balazova (Slovakia) in the last-eight stage. In the men’s singles competition, Sathiyan had made a second-round exit.