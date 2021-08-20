Our Biggest Strength Is Consistency Over The Last Two Years: Morgan

Dubai :

England captain Eoin Morgan believes that maintaining the consistency over the past two years will be key in giving their best in the men's T20 World Cup in UAE in October and November.





If England continues their rich vein of consistency, they stand a chance to become the first men's cricket team to hold the Cricket World Cup and the T20 World Cup at the same time.





"I think our biggest strength is the consistency which we've performed at over the last two years. I think in T20 cricket because the game can change quite quickly and there's a huge group of talented teams within our group, I think every game is important to us," said Morgan in a chat with ICC on Friday.





The 34-year-old believes that adapting to the UAE conditions, where England hasn't played a T20I since 2015, will be the main component for success in the mega event.





"I think we're gathering momentum nicely, and I think the important side to that from our perspective is that we're continuously trying to get better and learn as we go on, simply because the tournament is held away from home. We're really looking forward to it."





The significance of the men's T20 World Cup has gone high since the last edition in 2016. That time, England finished runners-up as Carlos Brathwaite smacked four consecutive sixes to take the West Indies to the trophy.





"The evolution of T20 cricket and the role it's played in our great game is hugely significant for the development of the game and the popularity of the game. It's huge. It's been a long time coming. We haven't had one since 2016," said Morgan.





England will face the West Indies in the rematch of 2016 final when they open their campaign on October 23 in Dubai.