Vellore weightlifters bag 3 golds at national meet

Vellore :

The gold medals were clinched by N Jamaludeen (men’s 89kg category), Y Poorna (women’s 76kg category) and B Harish (men’s 96kg category) while silver was won by D Madhavan (men’s 61kg category). The bronze medal was bagged by R Rithika (women’s 49kg category). The meet took place between August 9 and 12.





The winners were felicitated by Vellore District Collector B Kumaravel Pandian at his office here on Wednesday. The medal winners were accompanied by weightlifting centre manager GR Noelin John, Arjuna awardee N Satishkumar, trainers L Vinayagamurthy and R Kavitha, and Vellore District Weightlifting Association secretary N Sivalingam and president N Thirumurugan.