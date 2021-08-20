Honda 2Wheelers announces its riders’ line-up

Chennai :

Honda enters the 2021 INMRC, vying to further strengthen its leadership in the Pro-Stock 165cc category. Taking the Honda charge ahead in the Pro-Stock 165cc category will be the duo of Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar. Backed by international experience at the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC), both riders will be gunning for top spots this year.





The IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup 2021 will focus on developing and nurturing young potential riders. The 12 next-gen riders will ride on the Moto3 spec NSF250R.





Taking a step further in its endeavours to expand the motorsports culture, Honda 2Wheelers India brings Hornet 2.0 to the racetrack with the introduction of Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race. With a grid of 15 riders, the Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race will provide an opportunity to enthusiasts to experience the thrill of racing.