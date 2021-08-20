Jolly Rovers to meet Vijay in final

Chennai :

Courtesy of its superior show in the first innings, defending champion Jolly Rovers booked its berth in the final of the competition. The Kaushik Gandhi-led team had posted 372 runs on the opening day of the last-four clash. Jolly Rovers will meet Vijay CC in the final, which is scheduled to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium from Sunday.





On Thursday, left-arm spinner Chandrasekar and offie Saxena spun a web around the Young Stars batsmen, who danced to the opposition’s tune. Jolly Rovers wicketkeeper Nilesh Subramanian had a hand in four dismissals, effecting three stumpings and taking one catch.





The match was called off soon after Jolly Rovers gained a first innings lead of 192 runs, which was about an hour after Lunch. In the other semi-final contest at the SRMC Turf Ground, Vijay CC batsmen KB Arun Karthick (104 not out off 153 balls, 11 fours, 1 six) and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (100 not out off 71 balls, 15 fours, 3 sixes) struck unbeaten centuries against Globe Trotters SC to guide their side to the title clash.









The combination put on an unbroken 124-run stand for the second wicket off just 98 deliveries. For the first wicket, Arun Karthick shared a 149-run alliance with his opening partner L Suryapprakash (65 off 160 balls, 9 fours). Vijay CC declared its innings after taking a lead of 103 runs, soon after Pradosh Paul got to the three-figure mark. The teams mutually agreed to call off the match at Lunch, as per the competition’s rules.





Brief scores: Jolly Rovers CC 372 drew with Young Stars CC 180 in 49.5 overs (M Kamalesh 47, DT Chandrasekar 5/47, Jalaj Saxena 4/57, Baba Aparajith 1/20); Globe Trotters SC 170 drew with Vijay CC 273/1 decl. in 63.5 overs (KB Arun Karthick 104*, L Suryapprakash 65, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 100*)