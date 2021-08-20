World T20: Australia names full-strength squad

Melbourne :

The 15-man Australia squad for the showpiece, to be held in Oman and the UAE in October and November, is a mixture of pace and spin bowlers as well as hard hitters, keeping in mind the slow, spin-friendly conditions of the pitches. The trio had opted out of Australia’s limited overs tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh recently.





In a major development, Australia has included uncapped Josh Inglis as a backup to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade. Inglis, who is yet to make his international debut, has been chosen ahead of Alex Carey and Josh Philippe.





The return of Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Warner, Cummins, Smith and Kane Richardson, after opting out of recent white-ball tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh, will add the much-needed firepower.





SQUAD: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa