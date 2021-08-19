Two batches of Indian athletes leaves for Tokyo Paralympic Games

New Delhi :

The eight-member group was accorded a send-off at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by officials of Sports Ministry, Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Paralympic Committee of India (PCI). Besides Mariyappan, Tek Chand and Vinod Kumar took the early morning flight to Tokyo. “Every athlete who is going to take part in the Paralympics is already a winner and I wish all of them good luck,” said PCI president Deepa Malik while addressing the contingent. Another contingent of 14 members, including the president of the PCI, left for the Japanese capital on Wednesday evening.