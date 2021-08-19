Senior Beach Wrestling Championship from Aug 28

Chennai :

The competition, organised by Beach Wrestling India, will be held under the aegis of the Wrestling Federation of India and is recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, who clinched silver and bronze respectively at the recently concluded 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, will be the special guests on the day of the inauguration. WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will declare the championship open on August 28.