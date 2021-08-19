AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan two good for Bengaluru

Male :

Captain Roy Krishna struck in the 39th minute before Subhasish Bose added another goal in the 46th to give the Kolkata-based side a head start in the continent’s second-tier club competition. Bengaluru’s better possession did not count much in the end as ATKMB found two goals from the five shots it had on target. BFC had only three shots on target. The result meant that the Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru has not been able to beat familiar rival ATK Mohun Bagan since the Indian Super League 2020-21 season. Chhetri himself could not do much in the match and was substituted in the 68th minute by Leon Augustine.