England recalls Malan, drops Sibley for third Test

London :

England has kept injured pacer Mark Wood in the 15-man squad, hoping that he would be fit for the third match starting August 25 at Leeds, but left out Zak Crawley. India is leading the five-match series 1-0 after winning the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs. Malan returns to the Test squad for the first time in three years. He last played Test cricket in August 2018 in England’s victory over India at Edgbaston. Mahmood is yet to make his Test debut. The 24-year-old was named as a reserve bowler during England’s tour of Sri Lanka and India.