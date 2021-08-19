Jhingan signs for Croatian top-flight club HNK Sibenik

New Delhi :

Named the ‘Men’s Footballer of the Year’ by the All India Football Federation last month, the 28-year-old Jhingan is already in Croatia. “I think that I am at a stage in my career where I want to test myself at the highest level. I think that this is a perfect platform for me. It has been my desire to play in Europe and I have taken up the challenge upon myself,” said an excited Jhingan in a media release issued on Wednesday.





“A big thank you to head coach Mario Rosas, the owners and the management for giving me the opportunity. I cannot wait to get going,” added Jhingan. Welcoming the centre-back to the club, manager Rosas said: “We are very happy that Sandesh is with us. We know that he will help us achieve the goals, which we have set for the season.”





Founded in 1932, HNK Sibenik returned to top-flight football last season under a new management and finished sixth in the league.





FSDL acquires media rights for AFC competitions on a 4-year deal





Football Sports Development Limited has acquired the media rights of the Asian Football Confederation competitions for the Indian sub-continent on a four-year agreement. The deal grants FSDL exclusive media ownership of all major AFC national team and club competitions, including the AFC Asian Cup, AFC Champions League and AFC Cup.