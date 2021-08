Dravid only candidate to apply for NCA's Head of Cricket post, BCCI extends deadline

New Delhi :

BCCI had to invite applications since Dravid's two-year contract had ended. As per the new constitution, there is no provision for extension and the hiring process has to start afresh.





''Yes, Rahul has reapplied for the post of Head of Cricket. You don't need to be a genius to guess that he is going to continue after the tremendous work he has put in to change the face of NCA, which is now truly a centre of excellence,'' a senior BCCI source privy to development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.





''In fact, as of now, save Rahul, there are no other prominent names of stature who have applied for the post.'' It has been learnt that the BCCI has decided to extend the deadline for submission of applications by a few more days to ensure that interested candidates get enough time to apply.





''BCCI brass has decided to extend the deadline from August 15 by a few more days. When Rahul is in fray, everyone knows that there is little meaning in applying for the post. It's more of a formality but yeah to be fair, a few more days are there if anyone feels that he would like to throw his hat in the ring,'' the source added.





Dravid after the tour of Sri Lanka had in a roundabout manner expressed his apprehensions about taking up a full-time role with the Indian team.





His reapplication at least confirms that he still wants to continue help the national cricket team by creating a robust supply line.