Osaka briefly leaves presser

Los Angeles :

Osaka withdrew from the French Open after being punished for refusing to do media conferences, saying that her mental health was impacted by certain lines of questioning.





On Monday, a reporter from a Cincinnati newspaper asked the 23-year-old: “You are not crazy about dealing with us, especially in this format. Yet you have a lot of outside interests that are served by having a media platform. How do you balance the two?” Osaka twice asked the reporter to clarify his question and turned down an offer from the moderator to “move on to the next question” before giving a full reply.