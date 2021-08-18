Exhaustion forces Neeraj to leave function midway

New Delhi :

The 23-year-old Neeraj, who has been on a busy schedule since his return to the country last Monday after winning India’s first Olympic medal in athletics, has taken a break to give his body much-needed rest.





A source close to Neeraj told PTI that the athlete should be fine after a good rest and said that he left the function as a precautionary measure. Neeraj had attended various felicitation functions in New Delhi. Finally, he returned home at his native Khandra village, around 15 km from Panipat, on Tuesday to a rousing reception. “Midway into the function, he was feeling exhausted and started having slight fever. So, he left the function and is taking rest at a house nearby,” said the source.