Exhaustion forces Neeraj to leave function midway

Exhaustion and fever forced javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to leave the welcome ceremony midway at his village, which was organised to celebrate his historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
New Delhi:
The 23-year-old Neeraj, who has been on a busy schedule since his return to the country last Monday after winning India’s first Olympic medal in athletics, has taken a break to give his body much-needed rest.
A source close to Neeraj told PTI that the athlete should be fine after a good rest and said that he left the function as a precautionary measure. Neeraj had attended various felicitation functions in New Delhi. Finally, he returned home at his native Khandra village, around 15 km from Panipat, on Tuesday to a rousing reception. “Midway into the function, he was feeling exhausted and started having slight fever. So, he left the function and is taking rest at a house nearby,” said the source.
